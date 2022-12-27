gun violence

Police Looking for Four Juveniles After Three Shot on Pennsylvania Avenue SE

By Maggie More

WRC

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue SE, and police are now searching for four juvenile men in dark clothing who fled the scene.

All three of the shooting victims were conscious and breathing when police confirmed that the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave., near the Minnesota Avenue post office, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The three victims, all adult men, have not been identified. They are expected to survive, police said.

The four juvenile men fled the scene of the shooting heading westbound in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave., police said.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting. No motive or further suspect descriptions were immediately shared.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more information.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DC
