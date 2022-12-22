Maryland

Maryland Teenager Sentenced to 18 Years for Shooting Student at Magruder High

Steven Alston Jr. was 17 years old when he shot a 15-year-old inside of the school restroom using a ghost gun, police said.

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter and NBC4 staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge sentenced a teenager to 18 years in prison on Thursday after he was accused of using a ghost gun to shoot another student at Magruder High School in Maryland in January.

Steven Alston Jr. had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted first degree murder and was charged as an adult. While incarcerated, 18-year-old Alston will be admitted into the Patuxent Youthful Offender Program.

Alston was 17 years old on when he shot a 15-year-old inside of the school restroom using a ghost gun, police said. Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, making them untraceable, and their parts can be bought online and assembled at home.

The school was on lockdown for hours before police found the teen suspect inside a classroom.

A security guard found the 15-year-old shooting victim bleeding heavily from his stomach area in a bathroom. The guard and several staff members used a "Stop the Bleed" kit to provide life-saving aid to the teen, according to Montgomery County Public Schools Chief Safety Officer Edward Clarke's after-action report.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich praised a school nurse, Megan Wilson, for rendering first aid.

"I am especially grateful to Magruder's School Health Nurse Megan Wilson for her lifesaving actions that directly helped save the injured student," Elrich said in a statement.

