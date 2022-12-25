gun violence

15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police

By Briana Trujillo

Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day.

Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting.

At around 1:51 pm, the teen victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound suffered during the shooting, authorities determined. 

The teen is expected to survive his injuries. No further information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately provided. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-474-7200 or email them greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

