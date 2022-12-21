Police Search for Man Who Impersonated Officer, Shot 2 People in DC

Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say impersonated a police officer, gained access to “a residential facility,” and shot a man and a minor in D.C. on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Clay Street NE at around 2:54 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect, who wore a fake badge and a police vest, was granted entry to a residential facility.

“Once inside and after a brief conversation, the suspect produced a handgun and discharged it multiple times, striking both victims,” authorities said in a press release.

One of the victims was a male juvenile, police said. His exact age was not provided.

The victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.