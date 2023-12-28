Off-duty police officer carjacked in Oxon Hill



An off-duty police officer was with family when he was carjacked near the Tanger Outlets at National Harbor in Prince George's County, police say.



Police cruisers responded to the scene and surrounded an office building across from the Tanger Outlets at around 5 p.m.

It’s not clear why the off-duty police offer, and two family members were there, but the building houses businesses that include dental and medical offices.

"An officer was loading his family into his personal vehicle at which time he was carjacked by some suspects," Prince George's County Police Assistant Chief Vernon Hale said.

"The officer was able to get his family safely out of the vehicle, discharge his weapon and the suspects escaped including his personal vehicle."

Police have not said if they believe any shots hit the carjackers, who fled the scene in the officer’s vehicle. Not long after, police put out a lookout for a black GMC Acadia.

Crime scene investigators marked a number of items as evidence, including what appears to be a gun and shell casings. The parking lot was sealed off.

People were told to remain until detectives completed their on scene investigation.

The building and parking lot was sealed off for hours, but Tanger Outlets, just across the street here, remained open the whole time.