What the Capitals' past season could mean for their next

After the Capitals lost to the Rangers, ending their season, the focus now shifts to what fans can expect next season.

News4 took a look at this past season and what it could suggest for the season to come.

Washington Post reporter Neil Greenberg has covered the Capitals for the past 14 years. He told News4 he thinks the franchise needs to begin to consider the day when Alex Ovechkin’s career ends. Aging has put Ovechkin, now 38, at a disadvantage, he said.

“Once you get into your mid- to late 30s, you know, things start to slow down. Your body doesn’t work the way that you want it to, then you know that’s been evident in his overall game," he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

There are other players who will have to help carry the team, Greenberg said.

“You can’t rely on [Ovechkin] to be the focus of the offense anymore, and that uses the power of play,” he said. “You have to get creative. You have to have these other players mature and step up.”

Nonetheless, this was an exceptional season for Ovechkin and the Caps, Greenberg said.

“I don’t know if TJ Ochie was instrumental this year in the playoffs, but over the past couple of years, he’s been known as a guy that isn’t afraid to get in front of the net,” he said.

Center Dylan Strome tallied a season high of 67 points after playing 82 games.

Fifth grader Abby Drew more than made the grade on her most recent report card, so her dad, Mike Drew, decided to celebrate in a special way. He told News4 all about it at the Washington Capitals' open practice last week.

A look ahead at what’s next for this team leaves fans wondering who will return next season.

“It’s going to take a number of players to step up in order to mitigate the loss. So you have to embrace that, and you have to have a game plan for that,” Greenberg said.