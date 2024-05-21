Man shot and killed at gas station off Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

A man was shot and killed at a gas station on Richmond Highway (Route 1) in Fairfax County early Tuesday, authorities say.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released.

Fairfax County police were called to the 6200 block of Richmond Highway, to a Citgo station just south of the Capital Beltway in the Fair Haven area, just after 6 a.m.

A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead on the scene. The search for the shooter is underway. Police believe he may be in a dark-colored Ford SUV.

According to the initial investigation, the gunman and shooting victim may have had an argument at a gas pump. It wasn’t clear if they knew each other.

“Currently, right now, it’s still in the early stages of the investigation. The relationship between the two is still under investigation, but it seems to be an isolated incident at this time. As I said, it looks to be some type of dispute that occurred at the gas pumps that led to the fatal shooting,” Capt. Kent Bailey said.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

News4 saw a distraught woman run to officers. Police confirmed she’s a loved one of the victim.

Police are expected to release more information later Tuesday. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

A man was shot and killed by police near the same gas station in May 2023, after police said a U-Haul driver attacked an officer.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.