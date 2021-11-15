loudoun county public schools

Teachers Sue Loudoun County School Board Over Transgender Student Policy

In court, the judge hurled a series of pointed questions at the school board's legal team, even questioning pieces of the policy that the teachers' lawsuit doesn't bring up.

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Loudoun County teachers are suing the school board and asking a judge to stop the new transgender and gender fluid student rights policy.

Earlier this year, Loudoun County Public Schools adopted Policy 8040, which requires teachers to address students by their chosen pronouns and allows them to use the restroom associated with their gender identity, among other things.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school board says it creates a safer, more inclusive environment. Three teachers argued Monday that it violates their first amendment rights and asked a circuit court judge for a temporary injunction to halt the policy district-wide.

LOUDOUN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ Aug 11

Loudoun Schools Adopt Transgender Student Policy Over Protests

lgbtq Aug 10

‘I Quit': Emotions High at Loudoun Schools Transgender Policy Meeting; Vote Expected

Among them was Tanner Cross, an elementary physical education teacher who earlier this year told the school board he would not adhere to the policy. 

“Today we asked the court to halt this policy because it forces me to say things that are both untrue and harmful to my students,” Cross said. 

He claims the policy infringes on his right to exercise freedom of religion, because his religion does not acknowledge that a biological male or female can have another gender identity.

He and his attorneys also claim the policy coerces speech that violates his first amendment rights.

“When you're forced to acknowledge those things, your rights are being violated because the government is forcing you to say something you disagree with,” Tyson Langhofer, Cross’ attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom, said. 

Attorneys for the school board argued that because Cross and all teachers are government employees in an educational setting, student pronouns are considered "curricular speech" and a fundamental piece of a teacher’s job.

“The school board's Policy 8040 doesn't violate the plaintiff's constitutional rights under the constitution of Virginia,” Stacy Haney, an attorney representing the school board, said. 

In court, the judge hurled a series of pointed questions at the school board's legal team, even questioning pieces of the policy that Cross' lawsuit doesn't bring up.

When the board was asked if they worried that those questions would weigh in the judge’s decision, Haney said she’d “rather not comment further.”

loudoun county public schools Nov 5

Independent Review of Sex Assault Allegations at 2 Loudoun High Schools Underway

Glenn Youngkin Nov 14

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin Thanks Supporters, Lays Out Plans in Loudoun County

The judge said he'll release his decision when he reaches one, but said it probably won't happen until after Thanksgiving at the earliest.

Prior to this hearing, Loudoun County had suspended Cross for his objection to the policy. The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled against the school system and Cross was allowed to return to work.

Monday, the school board agreed to a permanent injunction that will prohibit it from retaliating against Cross for speaking out at school board meetings or in the community.

Go here to see the full text of proposed Policy 8040. Go here to see the Virginia Department of Education’s “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.” 

This article tagged under:

loudoun county public schoolsLOUDOUN COUNTYLCPStransgender students
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us