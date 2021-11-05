loudoun county public schools

Independent Review of Sex Assault Allegations at 2 Loudoun County High Schools Underway

A teenage boy charged with sexual assault at one school was allowed to transfer to another school, where he was later charged in a second sexual assault

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Loudoun County Public Schools has hired a law firm to independently investigate allegations of sexual assault at two high schools.

The school district has been criticized after a teenage boy charged with sexual assault at one school was allowed to transfer to another school, where he was later charged in a second sexual assault. Some are calling for Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s job.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters,” Ziegler wrote in a letter to families. “We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed.”

loudoun county public schools Oct 27

As Parents Press LCPS Over Sex Assault Allegations, Mother Says It Brings Up Painful Memories

LCPS Oct 26

Students Walk Out of Loudoun Schools Over Sex Assault Concerns

loudoun county public schools Oct 15

Loudoun Schools Head Promises Change on Handling of Sex Assault Reports

The first attack was reported inside Stone Bridge High School in late May, when a ninth-grade girl says a boy forcibly sodomized her inside a bathroom.

While the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office was investigating, a Loudoun County School Board meeting devolved into chaos June 22. The victim's mother is heard on cellphone video telling the crowd what happened.

“My child was raped at school! " she said.

Behind her, the victim's father is seen being arrested.

The family says they were provoked by other parents.

Then on Oct. 6 inside Broad Run High School, another girl was sexually assaulted inside of a classroom.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Prosecutors confirm it was the same boy.

The boy was arrested and charged for the first assault in July but released from juvenile detention while prosecutors waited for DNA rape kit evidence to come back.

Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj says at the time they had no reason to believe the boy should have stayed in juvenile detention.

The school district hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on Oct. 28 to conduct an independent review.

This article tagged under:

loudoun county public schoolsindependent reviewsex assault investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us