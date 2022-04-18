Police Say There May be More Victims After Prince William Schools Employee Arrested in Sex Assault of 4 Girls

Police are urging parents of children at a Northern Virginia elementary school to talk with their kids about a school staff member accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, concerned that there could be more victims.

Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of Burke, was arrested Friday after Prince William County police said he sexually assaulted four 8-year-old girls while he worked as an IT specialist at John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge.

The victims told a teacher about the abuse and school administrators then reported it to law enforcement, police said.

“These assaults took place kind of in his office on school grounds, all inappropriate touching in nature, all similar interactions amongst the four victims,” county police spokesperson Jonathan Perok said.

Authorities said three students came forward to their teachers, saying Skocik had inappropriately touched them between March and April of this year. Once police started investigating, they learned that there was a fourth victim.

The school's principal sent home a letter telling parents that "the employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be at school pending the outcome of this case."

Police said it was common for Skocik to have students in his office.

“He's apparently known to the kids. They come in and out. Sometimes it is a work on their tablet or computer type situation, but he does also allow the kids to play video games in his office," Perok said.

It's for that reason that authorities are asking parents to talk with their kids and alert police if there's any concern about more possible victims.

Skocik is being held without bond on four counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts indecent liberties by a custodian.