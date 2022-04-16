Prince William Schools Employee Charged With Sex Assault of 4 Young Girls: Police

A Prince William County Public Schools staff member has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing four girls at an elementary school, police said.
Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of Burke, was arrested Friday on four counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, Prince William County Police said.
Four victims, all 8-year-old students at John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge, told a teacher about the abuse. School administrators then reported it to law enforcement, police said.
Skocik, an Information Technology Specialist, was removed from the school during the investigation and barred from contacting children, police said.
Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau and Child Protective Services found that Skocik abused the girls in his office on school grounds between March and April, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William police.
Skocik is being held without bond while awaiting a court date, police said.
News4 has contacted Prince William County Public Schools for comment.