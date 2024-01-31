Interstate 66 (I-66)

It's a girl! Baby born on I-66 in Prince William County

Mom, dad and the new baby girl are in great health, police say

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Baby Audrey was in a hurry, just like traffic on the busy Northern Virginia highway Tuesday morning.

A mom and dad-to-be were driving along Interstate 66 in Prince William County at about 6 a.m. when their bundle of joy just couldn’t wait for them to get to the hospital, according to the Virginia State Police.

The couple pulled over to the shoulder and dialed 911, but Audrey was born just as a trooper arrived to help.

Mom, dad and their new baby girl eventually made it to the hospital and are in great health, troopers said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Baby Audrey even made her first friend at the hospital — Trooper Teddy, a stuffie in a blue T-shirt.

Southeast DC 22 hours ago

‘I'm so grateful': Day care moves forward after gas explosion in Anacostia

Parenting Jan 26

Couple delivers baby in parking lot of McDonald's and gives the sweetest nickname

This article tagged under:

Interstate 66 (I-66)Northern VirginiaPrince William County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us