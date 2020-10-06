Hundreds of Fairfax County Teachers Could Resign or Take Leave if Forced to Return to Class

Hundreds of teachers in Fairfax County, Virginia, are considering resigning or taking a leave of absence because they aren’t comfortable with the plan to return to school, according to a survey by one of the county’s unions.

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers released results of a survey from its members showing teachers and staff are overwhelmingly uncomfortable with the plan. More than 1,300 staff members responded, and more than a quarter of them said they're considering taking a leave of absence or resigning.

"I fear that many teachers will choose to take leave, resign or retire, and that's from talking with my colleagues," teacher Audrey O’Hara said.

"I do not feel like I have a choice,” teacher Tia Williams said. “It is either my health or my job. I want to continue to work but I don't want to bring any kind virus home to my family."

Fairfax County Public Schools is starting to bring a small percentage of students back to classrooms this week and more later this month.

About 650 teacher and staff are needed for that group. Teachers were given a deadline of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to decide if they would go back, submit an Americans with Disabilities Act request to stay home, take an unpaid leave of absence, resign or retire.

FCPS said it would not release those results Tuesday but said human resources will follow up with those employees over the next few days.