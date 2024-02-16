Loudoun County

House explodes in Loudoun County; firefighter trapped

By NBC Washington Staff

Firefighters at the scene of a house explosion in Sterling, Virginia.
NBC Washington

A house exploded in Loudoun County, Virginia, Friday evening, trapping a firefighter in the basement.

A firefighter radioed a mayday call for the fire in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling, saying a firefighter was "trapped by debris."

“The house is pretty much leveled,” a firefighter said on a dispatch call.

Northbound Silver Ridge Drive is closed at Seneca Ridge Drive, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 is at the scene and is working to confirm more information.

This article tagged under:

Loudoun CountyNorthern Virginiafire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us