House explodes in Loudoun County; firefighter trapped

A house exploded in Loudoun County, Virginia, Friday evening, trapping a firefighter in the basement.

A firefighter radioed a mayday call for the fire in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling, saying a firefighter was "trapped by debris."

“The house is pretty much leveled,” a firefighter said on a dispatch call.

Northbound Silver Ridge Drive is closed at Seneca Ridge Drive, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 is at the scene and is working to confirm more information.