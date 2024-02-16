Police pursue hijacked roadside assistance truck in Maryland

Police are pursuing a roadside assistance truck stolen from Beltsville, Maryland.

The truck driver was responding to a call for assistance at a kiss-and-ride when someone took off in the truck.

The truck proceeded to crash into several cars on Route 1 and led several police cruisers on a chase.

Chopper4 is over the chase and filmed police appearing to try to corral the stolen truck in an empty parking lot at one point.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The truck then drove through a grassy area where the equipment on the back of the truck snagged some utility lines before the truck returned to the road, hitting more cars.

Stay with News4 for more information as it becomes available.