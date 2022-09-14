Dozens Gather to Oppose Prince William Digital Gateway Project on Protected ‘Rural Crescent'

Data centers have become a source of major controversy in Prince William County.

Residents and members of environmental groups packed a planning board meeting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, where the future of the Prince William Digital Gateway project was to the be decided with a vote, to voice their opposition.

Outside Prince William County Planning Commission headquarters, dozens spoke against opening about 2,100 acres in the county’s protected “rural crescent” for up to a maximum 27.6 million square feet of data centers.

“At the equivalent of over 150 Walmart Supercenters in size, the Digital Gateway represents the biggest development threat this region has ever seen,” Kyle Hart, of the National Parks Conservation Association, said.

A number of national and local groups oppose the giant data center, which would require rezoning in order to permit its placement near the Manassas National Battlefield Park, approximately 27 miles west of D.C.

“The county should continue to plan to preserve this down-zoned area to meet the increasing resiliency challenges we face from more frequent and intense major flooding events due to climate change,” Ann Bennett, of Sierra Club Virginia, said.

As of 11 p.m., people were still waiting to voice their opinions about the project.

