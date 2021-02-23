craft beverage businesses

Bill Would Provide More Pandemic Relief for Craft Beverage Businesses

By Drew Wilder

The Craft of Brewing Brewery
NBCWashington

Legislation with bipartisan support would give craft beverage businesses the same pandemic support as bars and restaurants.

The owners of The Craft of Brewing Brewery in Ashburn say the federal government's relief packages for businesses unintentionally shorted craft beverage businesses.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

COVID-19 vaccines 41 mins ago

DC Focusing on Vaccinating Homeless Population

Anacostia Metro Station 3 hours ago

Man Shot on Platform at Anacostia Metro Station: WMATA

The husband and wife owners of the brewery say they were able distribute in 2020, but that wasn't enough.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“For us, in smaller breweries, it's critically important to have people actually come here," Douglas Travers said.

The federal government has passed two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, which really helped the brewery, but then they noticed language in the bill was preventing them from a lot more help. Craft beverage businesses — breweries, wineries and distilleries — were not eligible for as much money as bars and restaurants. Since they all rely on customers in seats, the brewery said it didn’t add up and reached out to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.).

"Virginia has over 300 small craft brewers that employ almost 15,000, so this is a big business and it has a big impact," Wexton said.

Wexton introduced a bill earlier this month to give craft beverage businesses the same support as restaurants. She said it’s gaining more sponsors every day.

For The Craft of Brewing Brewery, that would mean about $15,000.

“This new law, if it goes through, would be a great help," Travers said.

If passed, the additional money would be retroactive to December 2020.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

craft beverage businessescoronavirusCOVID-19Paycheck Protection Program
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us