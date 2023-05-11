Migrants Bused From Texas Arrive at VP's Residence as Title 42 Ends

Just hours before Title 42 was set to end, a bus with more than 30 migrants arrived early Thursday at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

This was the second bus to arrive at the Naval Observatory in less than 24 hours, NBC News reported. The first bus dropped off almost 40 people.

Men, women and children -- many from Venezuela -- were received by the organization SAMU First Response and Mutual Aid, which was set to provide them emergency shelter and an orientation on possible next steps.

This morning, a group of about 30 migrants - men, women and children - arrived outside the Vice President’s residence here in Washington DC on a bus sent from Texas.



Many on the bus told me they were from Venezuela. @nbcnews pic.twitter.com/YaZiX4LxVM — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 11, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A week earlier, D.C.’s temporary lodging program reached capacity, according to the District’s Department of Human Services.

Council Approves Legislation To Help With Arrival of Migrants

The D.C. Council recently approved an amendment to a law to increase aid to migrants. According to Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, this will help put migrants in a better position to move out of emergency housing including motels and secure their own homes.

Councilmember Robert C. White Jr., a co-sponsor of the bill, acknowledged growing tensions between welcoming migrants and meeting the needs of longer term District residents who are experiencing homelessness.

In a conference last Wednesday, White warned that new immigrants entering the capital now have no choice but to live on the street.

At last check, 249 people were staying in three motels arranged by the District. In theory, migrants should be out of the motels within 30 days, but many are staying longer.

Title 42, a measure of President Donald Trump's administration, rejected migrants who arrived at the southern border without giving them the possibility to request asylum, invoking health reasons to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, Title 8 will be activated. The program was in place before March 2020. Through this measure, border agents will interview immigrants to determine if they have a credible fear of staying in their home country.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.