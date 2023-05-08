More People Experiencing Homelessness in DC, Data Shows

The number of people experiencing homelessness is increasing in D.C., according to the latest data, and Mayor Muriel Bowser says that's due in part to the influx of migrants who were bused to the city from other states.

Data from D.C.'s latest "point in time" count shows that the number of people experiencing homelessness increased by nearly 12% compared with last year's count.

There are 4,922 people without a home, according to the data.

Bowser pointed to the influx of thousands of migrants who have come to the city from Texas and Arizona as one reason for the increase.

"I don’t want to go too deep into it but this is one observation I have about the single system," Bowser said at a news conference.

D.C. counted the number of unhoused people in the city on a single night in late January of this year, officials said.

A closer look at the numbers show two groups with the highest increases: The number of families who were without a home went up 12% and the number of single adults increase 10%.

Laura Zielinger, the director of the D.C. Department of Human Services, said there's cause for concern, but that progress is being made in reducing homelessness

"We’re lower than we were before the pandemic," Zielinger said. "This should not be taken as the fact that we are on the wrong track."

However, Zeilinger said that since the pandemic, the number of people living in tent encampments has increased.

Nobody should have to be staying in a tent on our streets. We are offering services and will continue to do that," she said.