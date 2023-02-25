Charles County

Middle School Student Hospitalized for Possible Overdose in Charles County

The student attended Matthew Henson Middle School, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office

By Allison Hageman

A middle school student was taken to the hospital Friday after a possible overdose in Charles County, Maryland, deputies say.

The Matthew Henson Middle School student was taken to the school nurse after complaining of chest pain, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office

The student was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation revealed the student may have tried to get high by taking pills called "Full Moons.” The pills may have also been Benadryl.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends parents speak to their children about the dangers of consuming pills incorrectly, especially those from an unknown source.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-3282 ext. 722.

