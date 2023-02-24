Security Chief Shot, Killed at Temple Hills Skating Rink

The head of security at a Temple Hills, Maryland, roller skating rink was shot and killed late Thursday while visiting on his day off, the owner of the rink tells News4.

Officers responded to DMV All Skate Social on Branch Avenue about 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said.

A man was found inside the building suffering from a gunshot wound, then pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Rink owner Jacqueline Wiggins said the victim was shot outside the building by someone in a car who then drove off.

"I did everything that we could do to make this place a safe haven, and I stand on that, and I will continue to put in more security measures," Wiggins said. "But when they kill your head of security, how much can you do?"

The rink was open for adult skate night, Wiggins said.

The victim was in his early 30s and a father of five, Wiggins said. She stressed there were no fights or incidents inside prior to what happened, calling the guard a community guy.

"This is a guy that works in the community six days a week, and then comes here," Wiggins said. "This guy is not just some regular person. This guy is boots on the ground in the community every day just trying to help."

Wiggins said she spoke to News4 because, as a business owner, she poured a lot of money, heart and soul into the rink. She wants the community to know that she hires liscened security guards and takes safety seriously.

“You put your heart into something and you give it your all so that this broken community can have some type of place to bring their children or bring their own issues here and enjoy themselves — and then you’re faced with this… this thing that happened today," Wiggins said.

Police are investigating who shot the victim and why.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.