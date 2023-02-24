The Next Migration: Prince George's County Wealth Shifts to Charles County

In 2006, Ebony Magazine declared Prince George's County, Maryland, the wealthiest majority-Black county in America. Some of its richest residents posed for the magazine beside indoor pools and inside their wine cellars.

“When you're here, you realize, oh, this is Black bougie heaven,” says Andre Perry, an expert in race and culture with the Brookings Institute.

As more Black residents packed the suburban enclave east of D.C. along the Potomac River, median income continued to rise. With its golf courses, gated communities, large homes and megachurches, Prince George's County at one point was the second wealthiest county in Maryland, nirvana for its middle- and upper-middle-class Black residents.

“A lot of what motivates Black people is what motivates every American to get a better quality of life,” Perry said. “It's housing, jobs, education. And that's why people move to Prince George's County.”

"People would say, if you come here and then if you leave, you'll understand how special this thing is called Prince George's County," said Dr. Alvin Thorton, a former Howard University professor.

So why are so many of the richest Black Prince George’s residents leaving now? And why are they moving south to Charles County?

Part 1: Black Picket Fences

Like many Prince Georgians raised in the ‘80s, News4 investigative reporter Tracee Wilkins grew up in the county after her parents moved there from Washington, D.C. Along with her best friend, Wilkins grew up in the Vansville community of Beltsville, a solidly middle-class suburb in the northern part of Prince George’s County.

A generation earlier, their grandparents had migrated to Washington from the Jim Crow south. Wilkins’ maternal grandmother had a federal government job, and her father’s side ran a family business. Both sides of her family bought homes in traditionally Black sections of a then-segregated D.C.

Black people wanted a slice of the American dream just like everyone else. Andre Perry, Brookings Institute expert in race and culture

Redlining — the racist ways in which housing options were drawn — constrained even those with means from moving out of certain locations, said Chyrl Laird, an associate professor of government and politics at the University of Maryland College Park.

“So with that, then you have a lot of economic diversity in one community, right?" Laird said. "Because you have upper-middle class Blacks and lower-income Blacks all residing in the same communities together."

Wilkins’ parents met as children at Salem Baptist Church in Northwest D.C., went on to attend Howard University, married and got federal government jobs. When Wilkins’ older sister was born, the family moved from an apartment in Northeast D.C. to a home in Prince George's County.

After the birth of their first child, the Wilkins family moved from a Northeast D.C. apartment to a home in Prince George's County.

It was just a few years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, a tragedy that prompted many Black Washingtonians to move out of the District. King’s assassination, and the riots and demonstrations that followed, was a turning point for a lot of cities, Perry said.

"After MLK, MLK's death, you started to see a migration to the suburbs,” Perry said. “Prince George’s being one of the destinations.”

“Black people wanted a slice of the American dream just like everyone else,” he said.

Under pressure to quell the mounting destruction in every part of the United States, President Lyndon B. Johnson urged speedy congressional approval of the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

“Black people are wanting to find space; they’re wanting to find community and also dealing with the economic losses and the lack of revitalization, really, to the D.C. region, as a consequence of those riots — which in my opinion, were logical in terms of the fact that people were outraged by what had happened,” Laird said.

Those with means — "we call them Black strivers," Laird said — were able to leave constrained economic conditions or neighborhoods and move into places they found more desirable, she said.

Before then, Prince George's County had been essentially a segregated county and a “Southern-leaning, -thinking county," U.S. Rep Steny Hoyer said.

For those moving to Prince George's after the Fair Housing Act was passed, ”fair housing laws were enforced, probably not as well as they should have been, but [they] were enforced,” Hoyer said. His district includes both Prince George’s and Charles counties.

"That decision then to go into Prince George's County, if one had the means and opportunity to do so, was wanting to create, you know, the middle class life that we all see that white families have,” Laird said. “Like, why can't Black people have black picket fences?”

According to U.S. Census data, between 1965 to 1970, more than 62,000 Black people reported leaving the District. From 1975 to 1980, that number jumped to 94,000.

At the same time, the number of Black families moving to Prince George’s County boomed.

It turns out that Wilkins’ parents didn’t just move into a new home in a new county and a new state — they were a part of a migration. So were the parents of her best friend, LaStell.

LaStell's mother, Fannie Minor, remembers when they made the decision move out of the District.

"Well, our children were, number one, going to the schools in D.C. and always coming home upset about a fight here and there," Fannie Minor said. "My husband said, 'This is it. We have to leave out of D.C. We have to check other communities.' So we ventured to Prince George's County."

The two families relocated more than 10 years before Wilkins and her friend were born. Their older sisters experienced something they didn’t, moving from the city to the suburbs. While their neighborhood was majority Black, the county was majority white in the 1970s.

“I was in shock,” recalled LaStell's older sister Vera Howard. “Yeah. It was, like, unreal. They moved us out in the middle of nowhere, no buses. Because in D.C., we had bus transportation. We could go here and there. We could go downtown. We just couldn't believe it... And I was like, 'Where in the world did our parents move us to? To the middle of nowhere.' Yeah, so it was very shocking.”

Minor family photo: “I was in shock,” recalled Vera Howard of the family's move from D.C. to Prince George's County in the 1970s. “....I was like, 'Where in the world did our parents move us to? To the middle of nowhere.'"

Vera had attended all-Black schools before starting at Beltsville Junior High School.

“It was a definite culture shock…. And to be in an environment where I was truly a minority,” she said. “I was called the n-word, and I didn't like it. And I hit the guy that said that to me. It was extremely difficult.”

More than two decades earlier, the Supreme Court’s landmark decision Brown vs. the Board of Education had ruled that schools should be desegregated. But it didn’t happen everywhere immediately.

“In ‘72, when Black people were about 12% of the population in Prince George's County, there was massive resistance to the order to desegregate schools,” former Howard University professor Alvin Thorton said.

Thornton fought for decades for equity in education in Prince George’s and the state of Maryland.

“The superintendent, the school board, the political leaders were not willing to do that,” he said. “So the federal court intervened — the federal district court with Judge Kaufman intervened — and said, ‘You're going to desegregate.’”

By the time Tracee Wilkins and LaStell Minor began school in the early 1980s, the county was still majority white, and the girls were bussed to schools out of their community. But as the Black middle and upper middle class were moving in, white people started moving out.

As the two friends got older, it seemed like there were fewer and fewer white residents in the county.

“...I felt like I was in a bubble here in our Black community, so I didn't maybe notice a difference outside of the community. But at our school, it was obvious,” LaStell said.

Part 2: Black Mecca