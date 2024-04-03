Metro to open early for the Cherry Blossom 10-Mile race. Here are the best stations to use

The Metrorail will open two hours early for the 2024 Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Run Mile on Sunday, April 7, WMATA announced.

The rail system will open at 5 a.m. to ensure that the thousands of runners and spectators will be able to make the race which starts on the grounds of the Washington Monument. Corrals open at 6:45 a.m., according to the event's schedule.

Metro will launch normal service on all lines starting at 5 a.m.

The race is accessible from the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. The closest station is Smithsonian Station, but Federal Triangle is also nearby. Attendees can also catch a train on the Green or Yellow lines to L’Enfant Plaza, which is just a short walk.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Road closures are expected, so taking Metro is your best options.

Some road closures have already been announced on Saturday for the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K Run/Walk.

The early opening is made possible under new guidelines that were issued last year, WMATA said. The guidelines allow Metro to add additional service without charge during events expecting more than 10,000 attendees.

Metro said it's offering increased service throughout the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Maintenance and track work will not start until 10 p.m.

The Cherry Blossom 10 Mile has historically attracted more than 17,000 runners, according to WMATA. The event, also known as “The Runner’s Rite of Spring,” is celebrating its 51st anniversary this year.

It's been making headlines for this year's mascot honoring Stumpy, the resilient little cherry tree that's blooming for the last time on the National Mall.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.