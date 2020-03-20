Metro Reduces This Weekend’s Service Due to Workforce Challenges

WMATA is reducing Metro train and bus service this weekend because of a lack of available workers, the transit agency said in an alert.

On Saturday and Sunday, trains will operate every 30 minutes on all lines. Stations will remain open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Metrobus operators and all of our frontline colleagues have the same pressures as everyone else right now," Metro GM Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement. "They have families, kids out of school, loved ones with health concerns, and others may know someone already impacted by the coronavirus. Despite these pressures, and despite understandable concerns, our workforce is showing up out of a sense of duty to the community and a responsibility to the nation.”

Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations remain closed to discourage travel to the National Mall and surrounding areas for cherry blossoms.

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule both days with no supplemental routes. Bus drivers were instructed to bypass stops as needed to prevent overcrowding and maintain necessary social distancing.

Metro reminds users that both trains and buses are reserved for essential trips only and asks that users find alternatives to public transit like walking, biking, scooters or delivery services.