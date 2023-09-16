Metro (WMATA)

Metro closes 4 Red Line stations for weekend track work

WMATA will have free shuttlebuses to replace the trains between the closed Red Line stations.

By Maggie More

DC Metro train leaves the station
Getty Images

Travelers on the 🔴 Red Line in Maryland should prepare for slowdowns, as four stations at one end of the line close for weekend track work.

Switch machine replacement work on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 means the following stations are closed for the weekend: Shady Grove, Rockville, Twinbrook and North Bethesda.

WMATA will have free shuttlebuses to replace the trains between those stations.

Service between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Glenmont will continue as normal all weekend long.

The track work will be finished before the Metro reopens Monday morning, with no related closures listed after Sunday on WMATA's website.

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)Red Line
