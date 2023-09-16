Metro closes 4 Red Line stations for weekend track work

Travelers on the 🔴 Red Line in Maryland should prepare for slowdowns, as four stations at one end of the line close for weekend track work.

Switch machine replacement work on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 means the following stations are closed for the weekend: Shady Grove, Rockville, Twinbrook and North Bethesda.

WMATA will have free shuttlebuses to replace the trains between those stations.

Service between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Glenmont will continue as normal all weekend long.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The track work will be finished before the Metro reopens Monday morning, with no related closures listed after Sunday on WMATA's website.