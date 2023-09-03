Woman stabbed aboard Green Line Metro train: WMATA

A woman was stabbed aboard a Green Line Metro train at Navy Yard station, according to WMATA.
The stabbing happened shortly before 6 p.m., the transit agency said.
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, WMATA said. There is no suspect in custody.
The Half Street entrance to the station is closed, and trains are single-tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia due to the police response and investigation, causing delays in both directions, WMATA said.
