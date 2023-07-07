Maryland college student shot to death in Southeast DC

A 21-year-old aspiring anesthesiologist was shot to death in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday.

Alison Cienfuegos’ family said she met a man through Instagram and planned to meet up with him here at the Wheeler Terrace Apartments. Authorities told her family she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when someone started firing.

“The police, they just come at, like, 2:30 in the morning, and they tell me they find her body,” said her mother, Ana.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect and would not comment when asked about the man the victim was supposedly with the night of her murder, only saying the crime remains under investigation.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Today, it’s my daughter,” her sobbing mother said. “Next time, it’s going to be part of your family. Please tell me who did this. Please tell me who killed my daughter.”

Alison Cienfuegos was a student at Prince George’s Community College and lived with her parents in Temple Hills, Maryland.

“My heart is broke,” her mother said. “My daughter, I miss my daughter, my baby.”