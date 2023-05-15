‘Making Our City Safer': DC Mayor Proposes Crime Bill

D.C.'s mayor is proposing legislation to fill what she calls gaps in public safety efforts.

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke Monday morning on H Street NE in the wake of a number of crimes in the District over the weekend, including a 10-year-old girl being shot as she rode in a car with her family on Mother's Day.

“The safety of our community is my top priority as your mayor," Bowser said in remarks about "making our city safer."

Here’s what the mayor’s office says is in the “Safer, Stronger DC” legislation that Bowser will send to the D.C. Council:

“Enhance penalties for violent crimes that victimize or target vulnerable residents with physical or mental impairments as well as expanded protections for transit and for-hire vehicle employees, transit passengers, and people at rec centers.

Increase penalties for illegal gun possession.

Make strangulation a type of felony assault (strangulation is a key indicator that domestic violence will become deadly).

Strengthen provisions that allow individuals to petition for early release to ensure the voices of victims and community receive proper consideration.

Provide greater discretion for the Courts to determine who should be held pre-trial, including defendants previously convicted of a violent crime while they await trial for a new violent crime.

Increase the reimbursement for the District’s popular Private Security Camera System Incentive Program which strengthens public safety by increasing the network of cameras available to assist MPD in solving crimes and closing cases.

Require the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to report more data on process and outcomes.

Proposes collecting DNA earlier in the process for First Degree sexual offenses after the probable cause hearing.

Supervisory agencies shall, upon request of MPD, provide MPD with location and identification data collected from any detection device necessary in conducting a criminal law enforcement investigation.

Expands the District’s representation on the DC Sentencing Commission."

