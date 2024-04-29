A unit of D.C. police consisting of officers who know American Sign Language allows the deaf community to interact with police in that language.

Officer Myra Jordan started the Metropolitan Police Department’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison Unit 21 years ago.

“Having this unit helps not to revictimize victims against deaf victims,” Jordan said.

After 34 years on the force, she knows retirement is near and she wants to ensure the unit is staffed with younger officers who can carry on her work for years to come.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Gallaudet University graduate Officer Jay Pomare has been on the force for one year. He is the son of two deaf parents, so American Sign Language is his first language.

“When I came out the womb, my parents are signing to me, and I'm being receptive to everything that they're signing,” he said. “I had to go to school and go to speech therapy, and then that's how I learned how to talk.”

“I've always been a mediator, and really, that's what a liaison is, a mediator,” Pomare said. “Having two deaf parents, I've always mediated from the hearing world to the deaf world.”

Jordan sees the future of the deaf unit when she looks at Pomare.

“I see his deaf heart, meaning, yes, he knows the language, he knows the culture, but he also have a deaf heart,” she said. “He loves the community, and that's what's important.”

Pomare has seen the difference it can make when the victim of a crime is able to communicate with police in their first language.

“It feels like a sense of relief,” he said. “They see it and they feel like, Oh, perfect, I don't have to really struggle while I'm already experiencing a traumatizing or bad experience.”

A spokesperson for the National Association of the Deaf said often people who are deaf or hearing impaired are arrested for failure to comply with verbal orders.