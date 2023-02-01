WATCH LIVE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Potomac Ave Metro Station, Train Service Suspended

Police are investigating a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast D.C.

The shooting was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday by the Metroplitan Police Department.

Police said the shooter shot one person near the gate and forced the person down onto the metro platform. The suspect then shot a second person, according to police.

MTPD and @DCPoliceDept are on the scene of a shooting at Potomac Avenue Station. One victim with gunshot wound confirmed, one suspect in custody. Blue/Orange/Silver line service suspended between Federal Center SW and Minnesota Ave / Benning Rd. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) February 1, 2023

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The first victim is expected to survive their injuries. The second victim has died, according to police.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

Massive police response at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station following a shooting. Police say one person has been shot and killed another one injured. Suspect is in custody. Many officers are huddled at the intersection of Potomac Ave & 14 St. Awaiting for update. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/oA3Bgl2wyE — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) February 1, 2023

Blue, Orange and Silver Line train service is suspended between the Federal Center SW and Minnesota Avenue stations while police investigate. Shuttle buses are available while service is suspended, the Metro Transit Police tweeted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.