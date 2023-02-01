Metro

WATCH LIVE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Potomac Ave Metro Station, Train Service Suspended

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

Police are investigating a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast D.C.

The shooting was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday by the Metroplitan Police Department.

Police said the shooter shot one person near the gate and forced the person down onto the metro platform. The suspect then shot a second person, according to police.

The first victim is expected to survive their injuries. The second victim has died, according to police.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

Blue, Orange and Silver Line train service is suspended between the Federal Center SW and Minnesota Avenue stations while police investigate. Shuttle buses are available while service is suspended, the Metro Transit Police tweeted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

