Investigation Into Fatal Silver Spring High-Rise Fire Inconclusive

More than two months after a fatal fire at a high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, investigators can’t say with certainty what caused it.

Melanie Diaz and her two dogs died in the Feb. 18 fire that also displaced hundreds of residents at Arrive Apartments. The 25-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation as she was trying to escape the building.

“My family and I cry every single day,” said her father, Cesar Diaz.

He hoped an investigation would provide some sort of closure with answers about what happened that tragic day. Instead, he’s left with more questions.

The Montgomery County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit incident report released this week says the fire started in a seventh-floor apartment.

“Based on investigator observations and witness statements, there was no functioning smoke alarm in the fire apartment,” the report says.

It says one of the men inside the apartment was smoking a cigarette and using the sink as an ashtray. Investigators determined the fire started in an area surrounding a recliner, a table and a sofa, where several devices were charging, and it’s possible an electrical malfunction could’ve sparked the fire. But investigators couldn’t conclusively say how it started.

“Due to these multiple possible causes, the fire is classified as undetermined,” the report says. “At the time of this writing, no criminal acts or intentions are suspected.”

The resident told investigators he had previous electrical problems in the apartment, saying his washer, dryer and refrigerator tripped the breaker and his microwave sparked the night before the fire. Others say they experienced those electrical issues as well.

"You go to plug something in, and the outlet literally sinks into the wall," said Gianna Gronowski, who lived two doors down from where the fire started.

“We’ve had – been shocked by our outlets. Have outlets that just didn’t work. You go to plug something in and the outlet literally sinks into the wall.”

Their apartment was condemned.

The morning of the fire, Gronowski’s smoke alarms weren’t working.

“No reason why those shouldn’t have gone off when our entire apartment was filling up with smoke,” Gronowski said.

Gronowski is glad the report sheds some light on what went wrong but worries about the safety of those who still live there.

So does Díaz, who says he will continue to seek accountability and justice for his daughter.

“It’s hard, but I have to fight for her,” he said.

Trinity Property Consultants – the company that owns the building – has not responded to multiple attempts to contact. In a previous statement, the company said its building was up to code on the day of the fire.

The high rise does not a have sprinkler system. Per state code, all older high rises need to be retrofitted with one by 2033.

Since the fire, there’s been no indication the company in charge of the property will look to get that done before that deadline.