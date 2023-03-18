Man Charged in Burglary of Apartment During Fatal High-Rise Fire in Silver Spring

A man was charged Friday for the burglary of an apartment during the fatal fire at the Arrive Silver Spring complex in February, according to a release.

Rasheed Duvall, 43, of Rockville, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and theft of $100 to $1,500, a Montgomery County Department of Police release said.

The fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, on the seventh floor of the Arrive Silver Spring complex at 8750 Georgia Avenue.

Fire crews evacuated the building during the fire and forced entry into several apartments by breaking locks and doors, the release said.

The fire at the high-rise apartment killed one woman, injured a dozen people and displaced over 400 people, officials said in February.

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember the young woman killed in a high-rise apartment fire in downtown Silver Spring last weekend. News4’s Jackie Bensen was at the vigil as residents called for safety changes in the building.

According to the release, officers at the scene were told about a suspicious person seen exiting and entering the apartment building.

An evacuated resident told police they returned to their apartment and found their Sony PlayStation 5 was missing.

An investigation followed and officers identified Duvall as the suspect. Officers obtained a search warrant for his car and found the PlayStation inside, the release said.

Duvall was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He is being held without bond.