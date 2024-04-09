‘I can't imagine how': Family of murder victims bewildered by man accused of killings

Loved ones of two women murdered in Manassas, Virginia, last week are bewildered by the man investigators say carried out the chilling crime.

Edward Jackson Bland, a 36-year-old man also from Manassas, allegedly told detectives, "It was a robbery. They had to die," after his arrest. But the parents of one of the victims say Jackson Bland is that woman's cousin — and he'd always looked after her.

Prince William County police say they were called to the Westgate Apartments off Sudley Road early on the morning of April 2 for an armed carjacking report.

Two hours later, Prince William police say they got a call from the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, saying they had recovered the car police reported as stolen. They had also arrested Jackson Bland.

The arrest warrant affidavit alleges Jackson Bland told Shenandoah deputies he had killed two women in Manassas.

Deputies passed the information along to Prince William, and police there went back to the Westgate apartment address. Inside, they found the bodies of two women who had been shot and killed.

Police say the victims were 22-year-old Asia Payne and 34-year-old Leann Harris.

Family says the two were friends, and they have no idea what might have lead up to the shooting.

On Sunday, Harris' family held a vigil for her. She leaves behind three children.

May Twyman, Harris' mother, told News4 that Jackson Bland is Harris' cousin, and the two were inseparable for most of their lives. She went as far as calling him her protector.

"I can't imagine how her protector became the person who took my baby away," Twyman said. "It just blows me away."

Jackson Bland was arraigned at the Prince William County Courthouse virtually still in custody in Shenandoah County.

During the arraignment Tuesday afternoon, a woman who identified herself as Jackson Bland's niece told News4 off camera that Jackson Bland is innocent and claimed he had been framed.

Jackson Bland has a preliminary hearing date scheduled in June.