2 women found dead in Manassas home; person of interest detained in Shenandoah County

Two women were found dead in a home in Manassas, Virginia, early Tuesday and a homicide investigation is underway, authorities say.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

Prince William County police went to the Westgate Apartments & Townhomes on Porter Ridge Lane at about 5:10 a.m. to investigate a shooting, the department said. The community is north of Sudley Road.

Officers found two women who appeared to have been shot. They both were pronounced dead on the scene.

“A person of interest has been detained in Shenandoah County [and] is presumed to be connected” to the crime, police said in a statement. That person was not immediately charged and their name was not released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

