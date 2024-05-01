DC leaders introduce bill to require registration for mopeds

D.C. leaders are looking to address a recent rise in mopeds on the roads. Officials say many of the vehicles are unregistered, so they want to update the law to keep up.

It’s a common sight across the District. Mopeds zip down the street, usually with some sort of compartment for storing food in tow.

“We’re seeing them being driven on sidewalks. We’re seeing them driven in ways that don’t fit neatly into a box,” D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen said.

And if it feels like you’re seeing more, that’s because you are.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Local leaders estimate there are thousands of the unregistered vehicles on D.C. roads, and they say it’s time to do something.

“Not too different from when you buy a car, right? When you go to the dealer you buy the car and guess what? They give you the temporary tag right there that’s registered to that vehicle,” Allen, who is also chair of the transportation committee, said.

Now, he and Councilmember Brianne Nadeau have introduced a bill that would hold the owners accountable.

Under the proposed Moped Registration Accountability Amendment Act, companies that rent the vehicles would have to register their fleet, which requires insurance.

“We’re not talking about e-bikes. We’re not talking about motorcycles. It’s the somewhere in-between, which usually has an engine capacity of up to about 50ccs, so they can scoot around pretty fast,” Allen said.

The public safety push also comes after four teenagers were arrested for a series of moped thefts this week. In two of the cases, the riders were robbed at gunpoint while waiting at intersections, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Fortunately MPD did a great job. They made an arrest in that case, but when we see that happen it’s also a lot harder to be able to hold accountable what just happened if it’s an unregistered vehicle,” Allen said.

Allen said they aren’t trying to stop anyone’s side hustle either. Since many riders rent these vehicles to make deliveries, they want to make sure the owners are held responsible.

“Listen, I want my meal when I order it to get there fast just like everybody else, but I want people to drive safely, and I think we have to have our laws catch up,” Allen said.

This is just the beginning of a months-long process. Now that the bill has been introduced, it will have to go through committees and hearings before the D.C. Council can vote.