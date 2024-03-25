‘Beautiful person': Family mourning Woodbridge mother whose body was found in trash truck

The family and friends of a Woodbridge, Virginia, woman are in deep mourning after her body was found in a trash truck.

Taty’ana Cooks was found dead after she failed to pick up her young son from day care. She was 30.

Her son’s father, Brendon Devon White, 28, was charged with murder.

Cooks loved being a mom to her 1 1/2-year-old son, which is why her family was instantly worried last week when she didn’t pick him up for day care. Relatives rushed to her apartment in tears, a neighbor said.

When police arrived, they were instantly suspicious. All of Cooks’ belongings were in the apartment but her car was gone.

As they investigated, police spotted a trash truck and worst fears were confirmed: Cooks’ body was found inside.

Cooks’ baby’s father drove her car to Newport News, police say. He was arrested there and charged. Police said Cooks and White had a previous relationship but Cooks still lived with her.

Cooks’ neighbors said they were deeply troubled by the tragic discovery by police.

“There’s no need for anybody to have such disrespect for someone. I mean, to put her in the trash like she has no value,” a neighbor said.

An aunt of Cooks said Monday that the family was too distraught to be interviewed. They shared favorite family photos and a statement.

“Tatyana was a fun loving and beautiful person. She was overjoyed to be a mother and equally anxious to be an aunt! She was a great big sister/sister-cousin and good friend. You couldn’t ask for a better daughter or niece,” the family said, in part.

Cooks grew up in Northern Virginia, living first in Alexandria and then in Prince William County. She would have turned 31 on Tuesday.