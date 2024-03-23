Body of missing Woodbridge mother found in trash collection truck, police say

The search for a missing mother from Woodbridge, Virginia, ended in a gruesome discovery and heartbreak for her family and community.

Taty'ana Cooks, 30, didn't show up to pick up her child from day care this week, causing immediate concern among her family.

Her body was later found in a trash truck that was stopped by police, and a man who allegedly was driving her car miles away was charged with murdering her, police said.

“Very unusual behavior”

People who live in her Woodbridge say they recall seeing the young mother with her children. Some would just wave, others would play with the little girl.

Others tell News4 that on Thursday – the day Cooks was reported missing – a relative of hers was at the complex. That relative was on the phone with police and visibly shaken.

Family members told police that Cooks had not picked up a child from day care.

“That was very unusual behavior for her. She’d never done that before. That’s obviously very concerning for us,” said Lt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department. “It’s not like a mother to not pick up their child.”

Police searched Cooks’ second-floor apartment. Her personal belongings were still at home, Perok said.

“And an individual who she had a prior relationship with was actually operating her vehicle, which was also unusual,” Perok said.

The vehicle was seen in the Newport News and Hampton Roads area, Perok said.

Meanwhile, investigators came across evidence that led them to a dumpster near the victim's building. It appeared trash collection had already happened, but detectives were able to stop the trash truck, Prince William County Police said.

Cooks’ body was found inside the trash truck on Friday, police said.

Suspect charged with murder

The person found driving Cooks’ car was arrested by Newport News police.

Brendon Devon White, 28, is charged with murder, police say. His listed address is the same as his alleged victim’s address.

“We have been able to tie him to her death and have charged him,” Perok said.

Perok says minutes matter and encourages people to call the police right away if they’re concerned about a loved one.

"In Virginia, at least, there is no 24-hour wait. We actually would prefer you call us right away,” Perok said.