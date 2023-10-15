Historically Black church celebrates 150th anniversary in Silver Spring

A historically Black church with roots that date back to the Civil War era celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sunday.

Mount Jezreel Baptist Church now sits on on University Boulevard in Silver Spring, Maryland, but the church has its origins in the District of Columbia, during a pivotal period in the city and the nation’s history.

It was 1865 when their predecessors, who were members of the Vermont Avenue Baptist Church in Northwest D.C., split from that congregation. The Civil War was ending, the 13th Amendment ending slavery was passed, and Mount Jezreel Baptist Church was started.

By 1883, they’d move to a location at 5th and E streets SE. Over the ensuing century and a half, they’d have only eight pastors.

Their current pastor, Dr. Jamison Hunter, said across all that time, one thing’s been constant: “There’s a community impact. We’re in the community at heart.”

There’ve been other moves over the years before settling at the current location and other pivotal periods. And throughout it all, the church has survived and grown.

“There has always been a sense of hope as well as sermons full of justice,” Hunter said.

And as the times have changed, congregants have been collecting memories centered around Mount Jezreel.

“I’ve been here since 1956. That’s when I met my wife,” Robert Bradshaw remembered.

The couple has been married and members of the church since those days.

“It’s a blessing. It’s truly, truly a blessing to be part of a church like this,” Bradshaw said.

Jesse Thompkins, a member of Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, decided to experience the service at Mount Jezreel on their 150th anniversary. He said he thinks about the will it took to start a church back then.

“It had to be heavy after the Civil War what it was going through the Black community, things like that. Just determination,” Thompkins said.

Meanwhile, Hunter said he believes his church continues to model that determination today.