Former firehouse engulfed in flames on North Capitol Street

A portion of a former firehouse collapsed Friday evening after the building in Northwest D.C. became engulfed in flames.

The fire in the 1600 block of North Capitol Street is being fed by an uncontrolled gas line, D.C. Fire and EMS said, making it difficult to contain.

Several homes in the area have been evacuated, D.C. Fire said. The fire has spread through the four-story building under construction next door.

One firefighter declared mayday and was rescued by another firefighter. All firefighters are accounted for.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building and are only battling the fire from the outside.

No injuries have been reported.

Several roads are closed:

North Capitol Street NW between Florida Avenue and R Street

R Street NW between Florida Avenue and North Capitol Street

Quincy Place NW between Florida Avenue and North Capitol Street

Lincoln Road NE between Quincy and Randolph places

The firehouse is under renovation and not currently occupied.

D.C. Fire and EMS received reports of the fire about 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.