Folger Shakespeare Library to Reopen in Capitol Hill This November

The Bard’s D.C. library is opening its doors to the world once again.

The Folger Shakespeare Library, known for having the world’s largest Shakespeare collection, is set to reopen on Nov. 17 after a three-year renovation, according to a release.

It’s a date! The Folger will reopen to the public on November 17. Learn more about how our three-year building renovation will allow us to share more of our collection and resources than ever before: https://t.co/5vCUBgzrFW. #FolgerRenovation — Folger Shakespeare Library (@FolgerLibrary) April 26, 2023

The library was established in 1932 by the Folger family and is located in Capitol Hill, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. It began with the Folger’s collection of Shakespeare works and is now known for its research, theatre, consort and education.

The new space was designed “to create a sense of belonging and inspiration for all who come to the Folger," according to the release. The renovation's highlights will include new gardens, two exhibition halls, a hands-on learning lab, research spaces, a café and a gift shop.

The redesign will feature a permanent exhibition where visitors can explore Shakespeare’s works, world and his contemporary connection.

All 82 copies of Shakespeare’s First Folios from the Folger collection will be displayed in the exhibit. The First Folios are his first published collection of plays and there are only 235 copies believed to still exist.

“Henry and Emily Folger’s collection of First Folios have long been a source of fascination,” Eric Weinmann Librarian and Director of Collections Greg Prickman said in the release. “For the first time, we are able to share all of the Folger's Folios with all of our visitors, no matter if they are longtime lovers of Shakespeare, casual fans, or just plain curious.”

See the New Folger Shakespeare Library

There will be three new pieces of contemporary art. A poem by US Poet Laureate Rita Dove will welcome guests to the west gardens; a piece by artist Fred Wilson will be displayed next to the “Sieve” portrait of Queen Elizabeth I; and a new paper light sculpture by artiste Anke Neuman will hang in the stairwell between the east entrance lobby and historic theater lobby.

The 2023 to 2024 season theme will be “What’s Your Story?” The library plans to bring related performances, exhibitions and events.

The $80.5 million renovation project was funded by philanthropic support and institutional resources.

The library will hold a grand reopening celebration the weekend of Nov. 17.

Details on how to visit the Folger Shakespeare Library once it has opened have yet to be released. Tickets for the library's events can be found here.