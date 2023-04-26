10 Kid-Friendly Things to Do in DC, Maryland and Virginia

We're celebrating the Weekend Scene newsletter reaching 10,000 subscribers by sharing ten top 10 lists. Join the newsletter party here to get all the lists delivered to your inbox on Wednesday.

Once you've been to the National Zoo and all the kid-friendly Smithsonian exhibits and every park in your city or county a thousand times, it's time to get creative about fun with the little ones.

From free adventures to special museums, we've got you covered with ideas.

Things to Do With Kids in Washington D.C.

Washington Nationals Baseball

Nationals Park

Nationals Park hosts Kids’ Opening Day on Sunday, April 30 (it’s also a Value Day — aka, you can get deals on tickets, food and parking), plus special Girl Scout and Boy Scout days through the season.

After every Sunday afternoon home game, kids aged 4-12 are invited to run the bases (families must line up outside the ballpark on the First Street sidewalk. Jr. Nationals Kids Club members get priority). Signature Sundays, the Racing Presidents and a playground near Right Field Gate are all extra fun for kids.

FYI: There’s a strict clear bag policy, but diaper bags are exempt (use ADA/Family lanes at the Center Field and Home Plate gates). Kids under the age of 2 don’t need a ticket.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience

524 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, D.C.

Go face-to-face with massive, realistic dinosaurs while learning about the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. General admission starts at $21.40 per person; group and family pack discounts are available. This location is open through May. Details.

News4's Juliana Valencia reports on what exhibits kids can explore at the new Children's Museum in D.C.

National Children’s Museum

1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Let the little ones loose on a three-story climber and slide, play in the innovation sandbox and test out engineering skills on the “On the Go-go” track. Tickets cost $15.95 per person (kids under 1 are free).

Things to Do With Kids in Maryland

Climb Zone

13200 Mid Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 130, Laurel, Maryland

Harness up to scale walls where the hand- and footholds are doughnuts, dinos, snakes and ladders and other fantastical scenes. Tickets start at $18.99 for ages 2-4 and $27.99 for those 5 and up. Details.

Glen Echo Park

7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo, Maryland

The fantastically-detailed Dentzel Carousel opens on Saturday, April 29, plus there’s a playground, kid-friendly shows at Adventure Theatre MTC and the Puppet Co. and an aquarium (timed tickets required). You’ll want to wrangle the whole family for a photo in front of the art deco “Cuddle Up” sign before you leave. Details.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center — free pick

8800 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, Maryland (driving directions)

Aspiring astronauts will love displays on exploring the solar system, The James Webb Space Telescope, entering the immersive Solarium with large-scale digital art using scientific footage of the sun and more. Details.

Things to Do With Kids in Virginia

Super Awesome and Amazing

6805 Industrial Rd, Springfield, Virginia

The St. James packs climbing, Nerf battle zone, a trampoline park, virtual reality games and eSports into a 30,000-square-foot fun center. Admission starts at $30 for nonmembers ($20 for the waterpark). Details.

Huntley Meadows Park — free pick

3701 Lockheed Blvd., Alexandria, Virginia

Try to spot darting tadpoles, soaring birds and other wildlife along the half-mile boardwalk over a wetland sanctuary in Fairfax County. Make sure to climb the observation deck. The park hosts birthday parties and special events like bug catching that will delight little naturalists. Note that dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk. Details.

A new immersive experience at Tysons Corner Center lets people step into the pages of beloved Dr. Seuss books. News4’s Tommy McFLY has a preview.

The Dr. Seuss Experience

Tysons Corner Center

Oh, the places you’ll go! Enter the world of Dr. Seuss at this immersive experience in Tysons Corner Center. Tickets start at $38 for kids and $43 for adults. It’s open through June 30. Details.

Gravelly Point — free pick

George Washington Memorial Parkway

Pack a picnic and spend an afternoon watching planes take off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport — the park is just a few hundred feet from a runway. Details.

