Our 10 Favorite Places to Eat Brunch in the DC Area Right Now

We think it's safe to say that brunch is D.C.'s favorite meal. Whether you're in it for the bottomless mimosas or are looking for a good place for a celebratory meal, you options in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Without further ado, here are The Scene's favorite brunches as of April 2023 (in alphabetical order):

Ala

1320 19th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Three courses of Levantine cuisine plus bottomless mimosas for $44 is a good deal — especially if you make a few trips to the DIY mimosa bar. We like this Dupont restaurant for its food; relaxed, maximalist décor and flexibility. Want a sweet and a savory dish? A mimosa and a bloody Mary? Brunch at 3 p.m.? Vegan and gluten-free options? Go right ahead. Details.

Ambar

Capitol Hill and Shaw in D.C., plus Clarendon, Virginia

Start with a platter of spreads then explore the expansive menu of Balkan small plates. The brunch drink menu has diverse options, too. Details.

Buffalo and Bergen

Capitol Hill, Union Market

We’re not going to say they’re the best bagels for fear of starting a brawl, but they’re pretty darn good. Belly up to the counter at Union Market and let your imagination run wild with all the options and items to put on a bagel. Details.

Café Colline

4536 Langston Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

Brunch as the French do at this Arlington bistro with a menu of classics including salads, an omelet and the croque madame. Details.

Franklins

5123 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Maryland

Stop at Franklins Brewery for beer, obviously, and brunch. Indulge in short rib hash or Korean-style fried chicken and waffles. Save room for shopping in their awesomely eclectic general store, too. Details.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

The Wharf and Dupont in D.C., plus Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

You can find good deals on brunch plates including biscuits and gravy ($12) or a smoked salmon Reuben ($15). Wash it down with bottomless mimosas, craft cocktails or a build-your-own bloody Mary that can double as an appetizer. Details.

Joy by Seven Reasons

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, Maryland

This colorful Bethesda restaurant from the Michelin-starred team behind Imperfecto encourages diners to “have fun, get crazy, be sexy, enjoy.” Go for Latin food, riffs on classic brunch dishes and shareable plates like the colossal short rib sandwich ($65). JOY’s new head Chef William Morles says two must-try dishes are the Joy breakfast (above) and cachapa with pabellón. Details.

Peacock Cafe

3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, D.C.

Two Iranian American brothers started the Georgetown mainstay 30 years ago. It’s just such a wonderful experience, especially in the spring. They serve “happy American” food, and everything has a fun twist. Get the veggie nachos and thank us later. Details.

Spanish Diner

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, Maryland

It’s never a bad time for José Andrés, but the Flamenco Brunch raises the bar with performances and demonstrations just for kids. The menu is filled with egg-forward Spanish comfort dishes. Details.

St. Anselm

1250 Fifth St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Their brunch has many dinner menu faves with a few before-supper standouts. Think grilled oysters, New York strip, seasonal salads and a "side of bacon" that is a slab of bacon. The Americana decor is great, and the playlist is 🔥. Details.

