Fire Displaces a Dozen Apartments in Largo: Authorities

A fire at an apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland, left the residents of 12 apartments displaced on Monday night.

Firefighters were called at around 7:05 p.m. to 51 Harry S Truman Drive in Largo. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a 3-story apartment complex.

No injuries were reported, but the flames were so intense, firefighters at one point were ordered out of the building, authorities said.

The blaze was extinguished at around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor hotspots.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Investigators preliminarily believe the fire started when incense was left burning on a balcony.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Correction (April 3, 2023 at 10:26 p.m. EST): The residents of 12 apartments, not 12 people, were displaced in the blaze.