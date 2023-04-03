Prince George's County

Fire Displaces a Dozen Apartments in Largo: Authorities

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a 3-story apartment complex at 51 Harry S Truman Drive in Prince George's County.

By Tom Lynch

Prince George's County Fire Department

A fire at an apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland, left the residents of 12 apartments displaced on Monday night. 

Firefighters were called at around 7:05 p.m. to 51 Harry S Truman Drive in Largo. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a 3-story apartment complex. 

No injuries were reported, but the flames were so intense, firefighters at one point were ordered out of the building, authorities said.

The blaze was extinguished at around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor hotspots.

Investigators preliminarily believe the fire started when incense was left burning on a balcony.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Correction (April 3, 2023 at 10:26 p.m. EST): The residents of 12 apartments, not 12 people, were displaced in the blaze.

