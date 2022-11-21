Fire Damages Northwest Home, Displaces 3 People

Three people are displaced after a fire damaged a home in Northwest, D.C., authorities say.

The fire took place in a home located in the 4800 block of Tilden Street in the Spring Valley neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Sunday, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Update Working Fire 4800 block Tilden St NW. Continue to open up & extinguish hotspots. Initial attack units being relieved. No injuries reported. Canteen Unit requested. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZIlNbfgQ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 21, 2022

Video from D.C. Fire and EMS shows smoke billowing out of the home. After the fire was extinguished, photos show the home with missing windows and black smoke stains on its exterior.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to help put out the fire.

The home did have working smoke alarms, according to D.C. Fire.

No one was injured.

D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the fire was electrical and started accidentally.