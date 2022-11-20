Northeast DC

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

By Allison Hageman

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say.

Reports of people hearing a gunshot inside the Hilton Garden Inn led police to its location at 1225 First Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a hotel room's door ajar with a woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Akira Wilson, 18, of Southeast, D.C.

The hotel is located a mile from Union Station and a block from the NoMa-Galludet U Metro station.

D.C. police are working to find information about a suspect and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

