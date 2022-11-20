DC Vigil Honors Lives Lost to Transphobic Violence on Heels of Colorado Shooting

People gathered in Washington, D.C., Sunday to lend their support to the LGBTQ+ community, initially for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event, but also to honor the lives lost when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado.

At Freedom Plaza, dozens shared powerful messages as they took part in a candlelit vigil to honor the lives due to transphobic violence. Participants said the shooting in Colorado is a painful reminder of the violence that members of the LGBTQ+ community face.

“A lot of people are struck by the grief or the tragedies that these lives have been lost through. For myself, It’s a motivation. It’s a motivation for me to come to stand. It’s a motivation for me to come out, to stand, to stand up and represent the trans community,” organizer Shareese Mone’ said.

On the plaza, an altar was set up with the pictures of transgender people who were killed in the past year.

Organizers said they wanted to not only remember the lives lost due to transphobia, but to also provide a sense of community for transgender people in the District.

