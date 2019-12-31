Family Devastated After Deadly DUI Crash on Christmas Morning

A grandfather is in a hospital on life support after he was injured in a Christmas morning crash that also killed his wife in Loudon County, Virginia.

Saad Malik was driving a sedan with four of his family members when the car was rear-ended on Route 50 by a suspected DUI driver, the county sheriff’s office said.

Malik saw his mother and sister bleeding and then his grandmother, 79-year-old Rashida Begum.

“I see her and I can easily tell that she’s dead,” Malik said.

Malik says he misses his grandmother’s smile and her cooking.

“I can’t tell her anything because I can feel that she’s not with me,” Malik said.

Malik’s mother and sister are recovering from the physical pain of the accident. Saad is driving his family to and from physical therapy, to and from their grandfather’s hospital room before going to a cemetery for his grandmother’s arrangements.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Martin Chavez, of Sterling, was driving the pickup truck that hit the family. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Chavez is being held in the county jail without bond.