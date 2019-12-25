LOUDOUN COUNTY

Christmas Morning DUI Crash Kills Virginia Woman, Police Say

The driver who caused the crash was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated

By Andrea Swalec

A 79-year-old woman was killed on Christmas morning when the car she was riding in was rear-ended by a suspected DUI driver, officials in Northern Virginia say.

A sedan with five people inside was stopped at a red light on Route 50 near South Riding Boulevard in Loudoun County when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck, the county sheriff's office said. The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m.

Rashida Begum, of South Riding, was killed.

Two other occupants of the sedan were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An additional two occupants were taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, Martin V. Chavez, of Sterling, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

A passenger in the pickup truck also was hurt, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.

Chavez is being held in the county jail without bond.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

