Christmas Morning DUI Crash Kills Virginia Woman, Police Say

A 79-year-old woman was killed on Christmas morning when the car she was riding in was rear-ended by a suspected DUI driver, officials in Northern Virginia say.

A sedan with five people inside was stopped at a red light on Route 50 near South Riding Boulevard in Loudoun County when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck, the county sheriff's office said. The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m.

Rashida Begum, of South Riding, was killed.

Two other occupants of the sedan were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An additional two occupants were taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, Martin V. Chavez, of Sterling, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

A passenger in the pickup truck also was hurt, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.

Chavez is being held in the county jail without bond.

