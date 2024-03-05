DC café serves up path to success for refugees

Inside Emma’s Torch, customers will find steaming hot coffee — and a fresh start for the folks who work there.

The Brookland café employs refugees, who take English classes and learn job skills while earning a paycheck.

“It’s difficult for new language, new life, new friends, no have friends, no have family,” said Alex Rago, an employee at Emma’s Torch.

Rago came to the U.S. from Venezuela five months ago. He said his life was in danger because he had spoken out against the government. He then signed up for the 11-week program at Emma’s Torch.

“Working here is amazing,” he said. “I like it so much. I like that it’s different persons, different cultures.”

The name of Emma’s Torch is a nod to the Statue of Liberty and the poet Emma Lazarus, who wrote the famous words, “Give me your tired, your poor.”

“So Emma’s Torch was really this idea that when we welcome in the stranger, when we say to refugees, not only are we OK with you being here, we see inherent value in what you bring to the table, we all benefit,” café founder Kerry Brodie said.