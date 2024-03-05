Former DC elementary school treasurer sued for misusing nearly $19,000

The former treasurer of a D.C. elementary school PTA is being accused of misusing nearly $19,000. Investigators said she admitted to taking the money under oath, and now they’re taking her to court to get it back.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the attorney general said Robynn Chandler-Mitchell, the former treasurer of Powell Elementary, spent funds that were meant for children on herself, draining the account.

Adam Gitlin, chief of the Antitrust & Nonprofit Enforcement Section of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), said they’re going to court to make sure she can't do this again.

According to the lawsuit, Chandler-Mitchell misappropriated a total of $18,747.11 from July 2021 to September 2022.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities allege she used the money for cash transfers to herself and a friend, car payments, services at nail salons and restaurant meals in Cancun.

At one point they said she withdrew $2,400 in cash and spent large amounts on groceries, restaurants and a spa.

“That money needs to be returned to that nonprofit. There really isn't even a question about whether she did or didn't do or had good intentions or bad intentions, that’s not really in play,” Gitlin said.

The OAG said during her time as treasurer, Chandler-Mitchell controlled the bank account for the Parents Organized for the Power of Powell School, or POPPS. They added that she repeatedly told the board everything was OK when the account was in the red, racking up hundreds in overdraft fees and eventually closing the account when she got caught.

“She never looked at the accounts, bank statements or the tax forms, which is something she actually admitted to us, that means that when it went negative she didn't even know,” Gitlin said.

At the address for Chandler-Mitchell’s home in Oxon Hill listed in the lawsuit, a woman answered, but wouldn’t open the door.

“Sir, I’m going to ask you to step off of my property before I call the police, OK?” she told a News4 crew.

In a statement, the nonprofit said: “The Powell Padres parent-teacher association appreciates the Office of the Attorney General’s efforts to recover funds on behalf of the Powell Elementary school community and its volunteer-run PTA. The Powell Padres board of directors will continue to cooperate throughout this process."

“Our objective is to get this money back and hold this person accountable,” Gitlin said.

The OAG said the nonprofit and school leaders did everything they were supposed to do.

Chandler-Mitchell will have 21 days to respond to the lawsuit once she is served.